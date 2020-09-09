Chris Gayle is one of the cleanest hitters off the ball and when his bat does the talking he is hard to be stopped. Veteran West Indies batsman Gayle has established himself as a powerful striker of the ball not only for his national team but also in franchise leagues across the world. Today, there is hardly any league left, where Chris Gayle has not made his presence felt.

From Afghanistan Premier League (APL) to Global T20 Canada League, Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and Everest Premier League (EPL) — Gayle has played almost everywhere. He will be next seen in action for the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the IPL 2020 and coach Anil Kumble wants him to mentor the youngsters actively.

“Chris has a major role even as player and even otherwise. His leadership, his experience, the youngsters look up to him. It is not just Chris the batsman we are looking at but Chris in a leadership role in terms of his contribution to developing young players. I want him to be active on the mentorship role,” Kumble said.

Chris Gayle has an important part of the KXIP franchise and has notched up some key knocks with his opening partner KL Rahul. Gayle is one of the finest batsman in the shortest format of the game and can rake up runs with ease. KXIP captain KL Rahul said that he has great camaraderie with Gayle and he is great to have in the team.

Gayle has played 404 T20 matches. He has scored over 13000 runs at an average of 38.20 with the high score of an unbeaten 175. He has incredibly hit 22 centuries and 82 half-centuries in this format.