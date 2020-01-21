Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni was last seen on the cricket field during India’s semi-final against New Zealand. Ever since the team’s exit from the showpiece event in England in July, he didn’t play for the Indian team again and made himself unavailable for the team selection.

The 38-year-old MS Dhoni took a sabbatical from international cricket only to join Indian army regiment where he spent some quality time with the army jawans. The World Cup-winning India captain was last spotted in the dressing room after Virat Kohli and Co registered 202-run innings victory over South Africa in the third Test in Ranchi.

After that, the veteran was again spotted training with Jharkhand’s under-23 team in Ranchi which triggered good signs of him making a possible comeback to cricket but that wasn’t the case. The experienced campaigner missed out on touring West Indies with the Indian team including the home assignment against South Africa, Bangladesh, West Indies Sri Lanka and Australia.

When enquired about MS Dhoni future, the former India captain said: “Don’t ask me till January.”

MS Dhoni removed from BCCI contract

Recently, the Board of Control for Cricket in India had announced the central contract for players. Shockingly, MS Dhoni was dropped from India’s list of 27 centrally contracted players. Thus, the noise surrounding his retirement sparked once again but the 38-year-old cricketer surprised the cricket fraternity as he resumed training at the JSCA Stadium in his hometown Ranchi with the state team.

MS Dhoni will be seen in cricketing action for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 edition and will once again lead the Chennai Super Kings. Ahead of the new season, the former Indian skipper visited the iconic Deori temple in his local town to seek God’s blessings.

The images of MS Dhoni’s latest visit to the temple, where he had made an appearance ahead of India’s glorious run in the 2011 World Cup, spread like wildfire on the internet.