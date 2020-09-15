Shpageeza Cricket League 2020: Qualifier - 2: Band-e-Amir Dragons vs Mis Ainak Knights – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Pitch Report And Playing 11

Here comes yet another highly-anticipated clash of the Shpageeza Cricket League 2020. It is Asghar Afghan-led Band-e-Amir Dragons, who will be locking horns with Mohammad Shahzad-involved Mis Ainak Knights. Both teams have enjoyed fair bit of success in the tournament and will look to replicate the same on Tuesday evening.

In the previous game, Band-e-Amir Dragons showed their class to knock out Boost Defenders and claim a place in the Qualifier-2. The skipper Afghan played a stunning knock while bowlers did the rest.

On the other hand, Knights are entering the clash on the back of a loss in the qualifier – 1 against Kabul Eagles. With the winner set to play final of the tournament, it is expected to be a cracker of a contest.

Shpageeza Cricket League 2020: Qualifier – 2: Band-e-Amir Dragons vs Mis Ainak Knights – Match Details

The Qualifier-2 of the Shpageeza Cricket League 2020 is to be played between Mis Ainak Knights and Band-e-Amir Dragons at Kabul International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday evening. The match is scheduled to start at 2:30 PM IST.

Shpageeza Cricket League 2020: Qualifier – 2: Band-e-Amir Dragons vs Mis Ainak Knights – Pitch Report

In the last couple of games, we have witnessed high-scoring games and it is expected to be no different with both teams having quality batsmen in the lineup. Fast bowlers will have a tough time while the spinners will play a major role for their respective teams.

Shpageeza Cricket League 2020: Qualifier – 2: Band-e-Amir Dragons vs Mis Ainak Knights – Full Squads

Band-e-Amir Dragons (BD): Ikram Ali Khil, Mohammad Sardar, Asghar Afghan, Nasir Jamal, Usman Ghani, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Imran Mir, Bilal Sami, Amir Zazai, Tariq Stanikzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Parvez Amin, Waqar Salamkhel, Farhad Momand, Haqmal Arya, Hamid Hassan, Mirwais Ashraf, Wafadar Momand, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Ibrahim, Rokhan Barakzai, Ismat Alam

Mis Ainak Knights (MAK): Mohammad Shahzad, Afsar Zazai, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najeeb Tarakai, Sadiqullah Pacha, Bahar Ali, Ghamai Zadran, Mohammad Bilal, Pakhtoon Sarfaraz, Mohammad Nabi, Shahidullah Kamal, Abdul Rhaman, Ibrahim Khan, Abidullah Taniwal, Zabiullah Sardarzai, Dawlat-Zadran, Abdul Baqi, Jamshid Miralikhil, Noor Ahmad, Abdullah Mazari, Shapoor Zadran, Mohammadullah Hamkar, Hanif Zadran

Shpageeza Cricket League 2020: Qualifier – 2: Band-e-Amir Dragons vs Mis Ainak Knights – Predicted XI

Band-e-Amir Dragons – Sardar, Asghar Afghan, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Nasir Jamal, Ibrahim Zadran, Bilal Sami, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Tariq Stanikzai, Farhad Momand, Waqar Salamkhel

Mis Ainak Knights: Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najeeb Tarakai, Bahar Ali, Ghamai Zadran, Pakhtoon, Shahidullah Kamal, Abdul Rhaman, Dawlat-Zadran, Noor Ahmad, Shapoor Zadran

Shpageeza Cricket League 2020: Qualifier – 2: Band-e-Amir Dragons vs Mis Ainak Knights – Fantasy Tips

Mis Ainak Knights:

The leading run-scorer of the tournament Mohammad Shahzad will look to deliver again while Shahidi, Bahar Ali and Ghamai are the other players to look after. In bowling, Shapoor and Dawlat will have the burden to make things fall in place.

Band-e-Amir Dragons:

Usman Ghani, Asghar Afghan have been brilliant for the team while Zazai has been scoring helpful knocks on a consistent basis. Apart from batting, all the bowlers are doing brilliantly to make things fall in place for the team.

Captain and Vice-Captain Selection:

Captain – Usman Ghani, M Shahzad

Vice-captain – Asghar Afghan, Shahidi

Suggested Playing XI for Fantasy Cricket: