Shpageeza Cricket League 2020, Match 2: Amo Sharks vs Speen Ghar Tigers - Fantasy Cricket Tips, Pitch Report, Squad

Amo Sharks and Speen Ghar Tigers will start their journey in the Shpageeza Cricket League 2020 on Monday (7th September) morning when they will face each other at Kabul International Cricket Stadium.

In the last season, Tigers finished as the fourth best team (they were eliminated from the Eliminator) while Sharks finished their journey in the fifth position in the points table.

Shpageeza Cricket League 2020, Match 2: Amo Sharks vs Speen Ghar Tigers – Match Details

In the second game of the Shpageeza Cricket League 2020, Amo Sharks and Speen Ghar Tigers will face each other at Kabul International Cricket Stadium on Monday (7th September) morning. It will begin at 09:30 AM local time (10:30 AM IST).

Shpageeza Cricket League 2020, Match 2: Amo Sharks vs Speen Ghar Tigers – Pitch Report

This match will be played at Kabul International Cricket Stadium. In the opening match of this season, Mis Ainak Knights scored 179 runs (179/7) while Band-e-Amir Dragons finished at one run short from the first innings total (178/5)

Average completed first innings total at this venue in last five T20 matches: 182.40

Last five T20 match results at this venue (only complete matches): 1st Batting team won – 3; 2nd Batting team won – 2.

Shpageeza Cricket League 2020, Match 2: Amo Sharks vs Speen Ghar Tigers – Full Squad

Amo Sharks: Abdul Wasi, Batin Shah, Darwish Rasooli, Fareed Ahmad, Farhan Zakhil, Fitratullah Khawari, Hayatullah, Imran Mohammadi, Javed Ahmadi, Juma Gul, Haji Murad Muradi, Sayed Nasratullah, Qasim OryaKhail, Shawkat Zaman, Yamin Ahmadzai, Yousuf Zazai, Zahid Zakhail

Speen Ghar Tigers: Abdullah Adil, Aftab Alam, Bahir Shah, Fazal Zazai, Karim Sadiq, Muslim Musa, Najibullah Zadran, Nasir Khan, Perwez Malikzai, Qais Ahmad, Rahmatullah Sahaq, Shabir Noori, Tamim Surkhorodi, Waheedullah Shafaq, Zahir Khan, Zahir Shehzad, Zamir Khan, Zubaid Akbari

Shpageeza Cricket League 2020, Match 2: Amo Sharks vs Speen Ghar Tigers – Fantasy Tips

Captain and Vice-Captain Selection:

Captain – Javed Ahmadi, Karim Sadiq

Vice-captain – Qais Ahmad, Darwish Rasooli

Suggested Playing XI for Fantasy Cricket:

Wicket-keeper(s) – Haji Murad Muradi

Batsmen – Darwish Rasooli, Farhan Zakhil, Shabir Noori

All-Rounder(s) – Javed Ahmadi (C), Fitratullah Khawari, Karim Sadiq (vc)

Bowlers – Yamin Ahmadzai, Muslim Musa, Aftab Alam, Qais Ahmad