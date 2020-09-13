Shpageeza Cricket League 2020, Qualifier 1: Mis Ainak Knights vs Kabul Eagles – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Pitch Report And Playing 11

Here comes the first qualifier of the Shpageeza Cricket League 2020. The table-toppers Kabul Eagles will be locking horns with Mis Ainak Knights, who finished the league stage at the second position. As the win opens the gate for the final of the tournament, both teams will look to deliver their best in the middle.

Kabul Eagles won four games in the season to finish with eight points while Knights won three games in the season. Both teams have solid players in the lineup to make this an interesting clash for the spectators. Thankfully, the weather also looks fine for the qualifier-1.

Shpageeza Cricket League 2020, Qualifier 1: Mis Ainak Knights vs Kabul Eagles – Match Details

The first qualifier of the season is to be played between Mis Ainak Knights and Kabul Eagles at Kabul International Cricket Stadium on Monday morning. The match is scheduled to start at 10:00 Am.

Shpageeza Cricket League 2020, Qualifier 1: Mis Ainak Knights vs Kabul Eagles – Pitch Report

Off late, the pitch has become favourable for the batsmen. A streak of high scores was registered in the last few days, with batsmen earning full rewards for their shots. However, spinners are making things fall in place for their respective teams.

Shpageeza Cricket League 2020, Qualifier 1: Mis Ainak Knights vs Kabul Eagles – Full Squads

Kabul Eagles (KE): Mohammad Ishaq Rahimi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Noor-Ali-Zadran, Younas-Ahmadzai, Rahmanullah Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Reyaz Hassain, Abdul Rahim Mangal, Wasim Akram, Nangeyalia Kharote, Samiullah Shenwari, Abdullah Naib, Farmanullah, Ihsanullah Ihsan, Sharifullah Ahmadzai, Khial Ahmadzai, Nijat Masood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Ziaur Rahman-Akbar, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi

Mis Ainak Knights (MAK): Mohammad Shahzad, Afsar Zazai, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najeeb Tarakai, Sadiqullah Pacha, Bahar Ali, Ghamai Zadran, Mohammad Bilal, Pakhtoon Sarfaraz, Mohammad Nabi, Shahidullah Kamal, Abdul Rhaman, Ibrahim Khan, Abidullah Taniwal, Zabiullah Sardarzai, Dawlat-Zadran, Abdul Baqi, Jamshid Miralikhil, Noor Ahmad, Abdullah Mazari, Shapoor Zadran, Mohammadullah Hamkar, Hanif Zadran

Shpageeza Cricket League 2020, Qualifier 1: Mis Ainak Knights vs Kabul Eagles – Predicted XI

Mis Ainak Knights: Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najeeb Tarakai, Bahar Ali, Ghamai Zadran, Pakhtoon, Shahidullah Kamal, Abdul Rhaman, Dawlat-Zadran, Noor Ahmad, Shapoor Zadran

Kabul Eagles: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Noor-Ali-Zadran, Samiullah Shenwari, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Sediqullah Atal, Abdul Rahim Mangal, Rahmanullah Zadran, Farmanullah, N Kharote, Nijat Masood

Shpageeza Cricket League 2020, Qualifier 1: Mis Ainak Knights vs Kabul Eagles – Fantasy Tips

Kabul Eagles:

The opening batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz is in sensational form for Kabul Eagles and will look to deliver yet another match-winning performance to make things fall in place. Apart from him, Noor-Ali Zadran, Shenwari and Kharote are the key players to watch out.

Mis Ainak Knights:

The leading run-scorer of the tournament Mohammad Shahzad will look to deliver again while Shahidi, Bahar Ali and Ghamai are the other players to look after. In bowling, Shapoor and Dawlat will have the burden to make things fall in place.

Captain and Vice-Captain Selection:

Captain – Mohammad Shahzad, Gurbaz

Vice-captain – Bahar Ali, Shahidi

Suggested Playing XI for Fantasy Cricket: