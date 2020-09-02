T20 Blast 2020: Birmingham Bears vs Gloucestershire – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Pitch Report And Playing 11

On Wednesday (2nd September) evening, Birmingham Bears and Gloucestershire will face each other at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in the T20 Blast 2020 (Central Group).

Both teams have played three matches each in this ongoing tournament. Both teams have earned three points each as they have won once, lost once and the other one was washed out in rain.

T20 Blast 2020: Birmingham Bears vs Gloucestershire – Match Details

Birmingham Bears vs Gloucestershire match will be played On Wednesday (2nd September) evening at Edgbaston Cricket Ground (Birmingham). This match will begin at 18:35 local time (23:05 IST).

T20 Blast 2020: Birmingham Bears vs Gloucestershire – Pitch Report

Edgbaston Cricket Ground (Birmingham) will host this T20 Blast 2020 match. According to the recent T20 records at this venue, the 150+ totals are defendable.

Average completed first innings total at this venue in last five T20 matches: 160.40

Last five T20 match results at this venue (only complete matches): 1st Batting team won – 3; 2nd Batting team won – 2.

T20 Blast 2020: Birmingham Bears vs Gloucestershire – Full Squad

Birmingham Bears: Will Rhodes (capt), Dom Sibley, Ed Pollock, Ian Bell, Sam Hain, Adam Hose, Michael Burgess (wk), Tim Bresnan, Jeetan Patel, Henry Brookes, Dan Mousley, Liam Norwell, Jake Lintott, Olly Stone.

Gloucestershire: Jack Taylor (C), Chris Dent, Tom Smith, David Payne, Ian Cockbain, Matt Taylor, Miles Hammond, Graeme van Buuren, Ryan Higgins, Josh Shaw, George Scott, George Hankins, James Bracey (wk), Ben Charlesworth

T20 Blast 2020: Birmingham Bears vs Gloucestershire – Predicted Playing XI

Birmingham Bears: Ian Bell, Ed Pollock, Adam Hose, Sam Hain, Will Rhodes (capt), Michael Burgess (wk), Tim Bresnan, Jake Lintott, Henry Brookes, Olly Stone, Jeetan Patel

Gloucestershire: Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, Ian Cockbain, Ryan Higgins, Jack Taylor (C), James Bracey (wk), George Scott, Graeme van Buuren, Josh Shaw, Tom Smith and David Payne

T20 Blast 2020: Birmingham Bears vs Gloucestershire – Dream 11, Fantasy Tips

Birmingham Bears

The batting line-up has needed to impress in this tournament yet. Sam Hain, Adam Hosey and Dom Sibley are the trustworthy batsmen of this side. Captain Will Rhodes is an effective all-rounder.

After playing two matches in this season, pacer Tim Bresnan has taken 4 wickets while Jake Lintott, Olly Stone and Jeetan Patel all have got 3 wickets each.

Gloucestershire

Opener Chris Dent (53) and Graeme van Buuren (60) have scored one half-century each in the early period of this season. Miles Hammond and Ian Cockbain are the other big names in this batting line-up.

Among the bowlers, Tom Smith and all-rounder Ryan Higgins both have managed to pick up 4 wickets each after playing two matches in this tournament. Other big name David Payne has also got 3 wickets in the ongoing T20 Blast 2020.

Captain and Vice-Captain Selection:

Captain – Ryan Higgins, Tim Bresnan, Graeme van Buuren

Vice-captain – Sam Hain, Chris Dent

Suggested Playing XI for Fantasy Cricket:

Wicket-keeper(s) – James Bracey

Batsmen – Adam Hose, Sam Hain, Chris Dent

All-Rounder(s) – Tim Bresnan (vc), Graeme van Buuren, Ryan Higgins (C)

Bowlers – Olly Stone, Jeetan Patel, Tom Smith, David Payne