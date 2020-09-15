T20 Blast 2020: Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Pitch Report And Playing 11

It’s time for Central Group to entertain fans on Tuesday Night in T20 Blast 2020. The toppers of the points table Gloucestershire will be on the show tonight, as they take on Warwickshire, who are looking to confirm their chances for the next level of the tournament.

Both teams have displayed tremendous cricketing skills in the middle so far in the tournament. Gloucestershire is with 11 points at the top while Warwickshire is with 9 points at third position. It is just one win, which separated the duo in the table. Thus, it will be an interesting clash to watch out tonight.

T20 Blast 2020: Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire – Match Details

In central group of T20 Blast 2020, it is Warwickshire and Gloucestershire, who are locking horns at County Ground of Bristol on Tuesday evening. The match is scheduled to start at 14:00 Local Time (18:30 IST)

T20 Blast 2020: Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire – Pitch Report

It would be no different to the previous games, as all the matches are scheduled to be played on the same turf of Bristol. The wicket will help the bowlers while the batsmen need to toil hard for their runs. However, batsmen can score runs once he gets settled in the middle.

T20 Blast 2020: Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire – Full Squads

Warwickshire: Ed Pollock, Adam Hose, Sam Hain, Will Rhodes(c), Michael Burgess(w), Tim Bresnan, Henry Brookes, Jeetan Patel, Olly Stone, Jacob Lintott, Dan Mousley, Liam Norwell, Dominic Sibley, Robert Yates

Gloucestershire (GLO): Gareth Roderick, Tom Lace, James Bracey, Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, Ian Cockbain, Jack Taylor, George Hankins, Ben Charlesworth, Gregory Willows, Graeme van Buuren, Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell, George Scott, Jerome Taylor, Josh Shaw, Stuart Whittingham, Tom Smith, David Payne, Matt Taylor, George Drissell

T20 Blast 2020: Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire – Predicted XI

Gloucestershire – Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, Ian Cockbain, Ryan Higgins, James Bracey, Jack Taylor, George Scott, Ben Howell, Graeme van Buuren, Tom Smith, David Payne.

Warwickshire Bears – Robert Yates, Dominic Sibley, Adam Hose, Sam Hain, Will Rhodes, Michael Burgess, Tim Bresnan, Henry Brookes, Olly Stone, Jacob Lintott, Jeetan Patel.

T20 Blast 2020: Warwickshire vs Gloucestershire – Fantasy Tips

Gloucestershire:

They have displayed great team effort in the middle. All the players are performing brilliantly to make things happen. Ryan Higgins, Chris Dent and Taylor are going to key players alongside Cockbain. In bowling, Payne, Matt Taylor and Tom Smith are the players to watch out.

Warwickshire:

They are reliant on Adam Hose and Sam Hain with the bat while the form of Ian Bell and Ed Pollock is the point to discuss before picking the team. Rhodes was decent while Bresnan has been their top performer so far in the tournament. Lintott and Jeetan Patel are to be your must-have.

Also Read- IPL 2020: Aakash Chopra Picks The Ideal Playing XI For The Delhi Capitals

Captain and Vice-Captain Selection:

Captain – Ryan Higgins, Tom Abell

Vice-captain – Dent, Tim Bresnan

Suggested Playing XI for Fantasy Cricket: