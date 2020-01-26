Top 10 Teams With Most Runs In Test Cricket; Test matches are considered to be the elite and the most pristine form of the game. Officially, the first recognised Test match took place between 15th and 19th March 1877 and was played between England and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), where Australia won by 45 runs.

Currently, there are 12 Test playing nations; the latest entry being Afghanistan and Ireland in May, last year. Although the introduction of T20 cricket has diminished the growth of Test fold. Thus, ICC is trying various means to revive the traditional form of the game. They recently introduced the ICC World Test Championship which will run for two years to give a context to the bilateral Test series.

We at the Cricket Addictor will take a look at the top ten teams with the most runs in the history of Test Cricket:

Top 10 Teams With Most Runs In Test Cricket:

10. Zimbabwe – 49869 Runs

Zimbabwe acquired their Test status in October 1992 and played their first Test against India at Harare.

Currently ranked eleventh, Zimbabwe has played 108 Test matches, winning 12, losing 69 and drawing 27. During the course of 18 years, Zimbabwe scored 49,869 runs to take 10th position in the chart. They have a win/loss ratio of 0.173.

