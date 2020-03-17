Top 10 Teams With Most Losses In International Cricket; The game of cricket has always given us some exciting moments as well as some heart-shattering ones over the years.

Defeats in crucial games are always tough to swallow. But many teams have over the years overcome this barrier and have come back stronger, right after a defeat.

Since winning and losing is a part of the game, it is always preferable to accept being second gracefully. After all, there is only one winner in a game of cricket.

Meanwhile, we have dug out stats of the teams, who have lost the most number of games in International Cricket over the years.

Top 10 Teams With Most Losses In International Cricket:

10. Bangladesh – 392 Losses

One of the teams, which joined late in the game of cricket finds 10th spot in the chart. Though they have grown from strength to strength in the recent past, especially in ODIs, they have bagged a streak of losses during their initial phase.

Thus, it is no surprise to see them at this position of the chart. They have bagged 392 losses in 591 games and won only 174.