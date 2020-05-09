Whenever a cricket or any other sport is played, the captain, along with every member of the team has an important role to play during the final result of that game. In cricket too, captains along with fellow cricketers, are equally responsible for any outcome of a game. Thus, a captain has a significant role to play as he can influence any cricketer on the field.

Now that the game of cricket has diversified, the role of a captain has also changed in many ways. With the advent of T20 cricket, cricketers are now playing in a wide variety of formats and under a wide range of skippers.

Today, we’ll take a look at those cricketers who have played under the maximum number of captains during their stint in international cricket.

5 Cricketers Who Have Played Under The Maximum Number Of Captains

5. Shoaib Malik

Former Pakistan cricket team’s captain, Shoaib Malik has been one of the finest cricketers of Pakistan cricket. Malik is ranked number at number 5 in the list of cricketers who play under the most captains. Malik, a member of the national team for nearly 21 years, has also captained on multiple occasions.

Malik has retired from ODIs and Tests, but he is still part of the T20I team. In the T20 series played against Bangladesh, he played under the captaincy of Babar Azam and with this, he had the opportunity of playing under the captaincy of 15 captains.

Shoaib Malik has played international cricket under the captaincy of these captains: Abdul Razzaq (1 ODI), Azhar Ali (25 ODIs), Babar Azam (2 T20Is), Inzamam-ul-Haq (13 Tests, 84 ODIs, 1 T20I), Misbah-ul-Haq (3 Tests, 24 ODIs, 8 ODIs) T20I), Mohammad Hafeez (2 ODIs, 20 T20Is), Mohammad Yusuf (5 Tests, 6 ODIs), Moin Khan (5 ODIs).

Rashid Latif (1 Test, 12 ODIs), Salman Butt (3 Tests), Sarfaraz Ahmed (39 ODIs, 29 T20Is), Shahid Afridi (4 ODIs, 25 T20Is), Waqar Younis (2 Tests, 21 ODIs), Wasim Akram (5 ODIs), Younis Khan (5 Tests, 18 ODIs, 8 T20Is).