International cricket began exactly 143 years ago when England and Australia played the first-ever Test match from 15-19 March 1877. Since then, the sport has changed radically in the following years, although Test cricket continues to shine today.

Often called the purest format of the game, Test cricket has an illustrious history. It has undergone various changes but the longest format continues to entertain fans around the world.

Having said that, Test cricket is all about patience. It requires players to be focused and dedicated over a long period.

Batsmen usually take time whenever they play Test cricket. A player tried to adjust as per the conditions of the pitch, and it can become a tedious process sometimes. Furthermore, sometimes, players create records owing to their slow batting.

Since the purest format has completed 143 years recently, we decided to take a look at five slowest fifties by batsmen in cricketing history.

5) Peter Taylor (Australia) – 235 Balls

Peter Taylor represented Australia for a brief period, but he will always be remembered for his 235 balls fifty against England. Taylor came out to bat at number seven and put in a respectable shift to keep his side in the match.

He scored 54* runs in 251 balls, although his fifty came in 235 balls. Despite Taylor’s best efforts, Australia eventually lost the match by an innings and 188 runs. It remains a record till date, featuring in top five slowest fifties in the history of Test cricket.