With regards to the safety of the players, Pakistan has found itself in lockdown and has been deprived of hosting any international games for a long time. It was only two months ago that Sri Lanka toured Pakistan for the limited-overs series shortly after which Test cricket returned to the nation. Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne declared after that that Pakistan is entirely safe for visiting teams. Echoing Ehsan Mani’s comments earlier, former Pakistan great Javed Miandad has said that ICC must stop sending teams to India to ensure the security of their players.

Not too long ago Pakistan Cricket Board’s Chairman Ehsan Mani fired an attack on India by conceding that touring India is a far greater security risk than Pakistan. He further claimed that after successfully hosting Sri Lanka, including providing adequate security arrangements, Pakistan had proved itself as a safe harbour for touring teams.

Miandad didn’t hold himself back and added by saying that India is no longer a safe country to play since their people conflict with each other. The 62-year old strongly felt that ICC must stop other teams from visiting their sub-continent rivals. While tensions are surfacing in the country of late due to political protests, there existed no security threats to the touring parties. West Indies made their presence felt recently during which they played three ODIs and three T20Is.

“ICC, come forward and tell all the world, all the people who are members with the ICC, they must tell all the countries [to] stop playing any games in India because India is [no longer] a safe country. Other countries are better than India because there they are fighting with the people, their own people. Look at that, what’s going on? Must take action.” Miandad said as quoted by PakPassion.net.

Javed Miandad feels that justice must take place:

The retired Pakistan batsman firmly noted that in the wake of political tensions, we would see justice served by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

“Now you can see, now [we] will see the justice from ICC, what are they going to do and what they are going to say to the world,” he added further.

Despite hosting Sri Lanka successfully, BCCI has also made it clear that no Pakistan players will partake in the two T20 games between Asia XI and World XI in March. Furthermore, Bangladesh Cricket Board has also revealed that many of their star players aren’t willing to play in Pakistan.