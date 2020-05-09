Maturing after plying his trade in franchise leagues around the world, England batsman Alex Hales is eyeing return to the national team in his best form after missing out a place in the 2019 World Cup squad. Hales was not selected for the World Cup after a ban was imposed on him due to failed recreational drug test ahead of the quadrennial.

Alex Hales, however, has hold his ground and overcome the difficult time in his career and looks set for another bite off the cherry. In the past 12 months, Hales has played his best cricket in franchise league. He thinks time is the best healer and is waiting for another opportunity to serve his nation.

Alex Hales: I have matured, hopefully will get a chance

Alex Hales said he has done his best in the past one year and would love to get his place back. He, however, has no idea on how long will he have to wait for it. Hales is also wary of the fact that it might be difficult for him to re-build the rapport with this teammates again after his potential return to the T20 set-up.

“Like Morgs has said, I guess time is the biggest healer,” Hales said. “I just don’t know how long that is going to go on for, that’s the only thing. I honestly have no idea. Obviously, I’d love to get my place back. Playing international cricket is the highlight of any player’s career and I still think I’ve got a lot to offer, particularly in T20,” Hales was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

“I certainly feel I have matured, as a player and away from the game, and hopefully I’ll get the chance to show that in the group environment again. It can be tough to rebuild that trust when you are not in the close-knit circles,” he added.

Hales made his last international appearance against the West Indies in March 10, 2010.