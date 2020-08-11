Chennai Super Kings Aiming To Get Back Into Rhythm With The Training Camp: Laxmipathy Balaji

Chennai Super Kings are all set to kickstart their preparation for the 13th edition of the IPL with a five-day camp at the Chepauk, starting August 15th.

CSK was the first team to start their preparations for the IPL earlier this year. While fitness and training were the key points of focus initially, they started getting into the groove before the tournament was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

And, according to bowling coach Laxmipathy Balaji, the group will try to continue where they had left back in March. The former Indian international also charted out the roadmap for the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings.

”We will look to continue from where we left off in March. The key to success in the IPL is to perform collectively. Our aim will be to regroup as a team and start our preparations. But each player will have their own different routines and formula to prepare for the tournament. The idea is to give them enough space and freedom to understand their body and find their rhythm before coming together as a group,” Laxmipathy Balaji told Times of India.

Since the players will be coming back after such a long break, Chennai Super Kings bowling coach Laxmipathy Balaji expects them to be a little rusty and hence prescribes training in a phased manner.

“We have to slowly get back into rhythm. It should be in a phased manner. We need to follow a routine giving equal emphasis on fitness, skill, and recovery. That’s why we decided to have the camp a bit early and didn’t want to wait till we reach UAE to start practicing,” he added.

Also Read- IPL 2020: Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo And Other Overseas Chennai Super Kings Stars To Arrive Late In UAE

‘Players have been there and done that’ Chennai Super Kings bowling coach Laxmipathy Balaji is confident of players regaining match-fitness

With players coming back after such a long period of time, there is always a risk of injury. Balaji reckoned that the team-management will be taking every possible precaution.

“There should be phased loading of your body. While rhythm, balance and timing are important for batsmen, things are more physical for bowlers. Managing workload of players will be crucial,” he asserted.

With Chennai Super Kings boasting of a plethora of experienced campaigners, Balaji is hopeful of players regaining match-fitness quickly.

”In cricket, the repetitiveness of the practice sessions makes you a better player. If you are practicing a skill for 20-25 years, it’s not going to run away from you just like that. The muscles might be a bit stiff initially so you will need a bit of time to find the momentum and your footing. So we need to understand your own body and work accordingly. But the players have been there and done that. So you don’t need to teach them anything separately,” Balaji said.

Also Read- New Zealand Confirm Home Series Against West Indies, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Australia Amid Pandemic