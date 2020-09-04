Cricket Australia Bio-Bubble For India Series, BBL To Cost INR 160 Crore

Cricket resumed in pandemic situation under new circumstances. But players have adapted quite well to the bio-bubble environment amid a few glitches. England has become the hub of cricket matches being played in the post pandemic era as they have hosted the West Indies, Pakistan and are due for the Australia series.

India meanwhile will resume their international cricket against Australia with the traditional Border-Gavaskar series in December. It will be an important series for CA as they will look to recover from the loses incurred due to the halt in the matches. The board has also started preparing for the series and the Big Bash League (BBL).

“Cricket Australia’s biosecurity budget for the summer has ballooned past $30 million as the governing body seeks to protect its broadcast rights with stringent protocols amid a spectacular breakdown in relations with Seven West Media,” the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

The board has also recently faced a turmoil as Channel 7 threatened to walk on an AUD 300 million deal as the prospects of organising the Big Bash League was not taken seriously.

“Seven’s threat to walk away from the game has heightened CA’s determination to safeguard the season against an infection in an international or Big Bash League bubble, the result of which could be a loss of content and a disastrous breach of television contracts,” the report added.

The first of four-match series between Australia and India will get underway from December 3 in the bio-bubble. The final Test will conclude on January 7, 2021 which will be followed with a three-match ODI series.

India registered their first-ever series triumph Down Under during their last visit.