Former Pakistan captain Inzamam Ul Haq, in a recent video on his official Youtube channel shared an incident concerning Danish Kaneria and Brian Lara which has proceeded to kickstart a never-ending war of words on Twitter.

Inzamam had alluded to an incident that took place during the Multan Test of the 2006 West Indies tour of Pakistan where former leg-spinner Danish Kaneria, in an attempt to disturb a rampaging Brian Lara’s momentum by hurling a cheeky sledge at the charismatic West Indian.

“Danish Kaneria bowled a googly, which he [Brain Lara] played back to the bowler while coming out of his crease. In that moment, Danish said ‘well played Brian’, which prompted Lara into saying ‘okay sir’. But the next three balls were all dispatched over the boundary.” Inzamam had said.

The sledge, of-course, backfired substantially on Kaneria as the Prince of Trindad and Tobago proceeded to shellack the leg-spinner for three consecutive sixes and a four off the next four deliveries. Inzamam had said that Kaneria got scared of Lara after the onslaught, something that did not go down with the former leggie.

Kaneria then took to Twitter where he said that he had dismissed Lara five times in his career and he would have broken many other records had the PCB supported him.

Read: I Would’ve Broken Many Big Records If PCB Had Supported Me, Says Danish Kaneria

Faisal Iqbal mocks Danish Kaneria over Brian Lara’s sledge; Kaneria hits back

And, just as the controversy was about to die out, Faisal Iqbal, who was the water-boy in that Test match responded to a video of the same posted by @robelinda on Twitter where he took a jibe at Kaneria, stating that the leg-spinner got scared.

Iqbal wrote:“I still remember this match as a 12man Flag of Pakistan and was just watching the sixes going in the stands in his 200 double hundred… defiantly a dumb ass sledge Face with rolling eyes by Kaneria to the king @BrianLara and than later Kaneria himself got scared.”

I still remember this match as a 12man 🇵🇰 and was just watching the sixes going in the stands 🙈 in his 200 double hundred… defiantly a dumb ass sledge 🙄 by Kaneria to the king @BrianLara and than later Kaneria himself got scared 💨🤣 https://t.co/rUYVxZkqoH — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏 فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) April 13, 2020

Kaneria wasn’t going to let it pass. And he didn’t. He quoted Iqbal’s tweet, and asked him to first check his own stats besides paying his respect to Brian Lara.

“Look who is talking about cricket 🤣 Please check you stats first. 😏 Also mention other matches that I have won. By the way, @BrianLara was a legendary cricketer. I respect him a lot,” Kaneria replied.

Look who is talking about cricket 🤣 Please check you stats first. 😏 Also mention other matches that I have won. By the way, @BrianLara was a legendary cricketer. I respect him a lot. https://t.co/4eEMyjYvbb — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) April 15, 2020

Danish Kaneria is the highest wicket-taker for Pakistan when it comes to spinners. In 62 Tests, Kaneria claimed 261 wickets- 25 more than the next best- Late Abdul Qadir.