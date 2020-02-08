Criticism and Jasprit Bumrah just do not go together but things are now changing for the pacer. Since making his debut in international cricket in 2016, the India pacer has gone from strength to strength. Within a couple of years of his international debut, he became the leader of India’s bowling attack across formats.

While he arrived in international cricket as a white-ball specialist, he did not take long to prove himself in Test cricket. Five-wicket hauls in Tests in Australia, England, South Africa and West Indies enhanced his reputation as the best in the world.

But his stunning journey in international cricket was briefly halted by a back injury last year and he has struggled to deliver as per his reputation since returning to action. Bumrah missed the home season in the second half of 2019 and returned to action last month during the T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Since then, he has struggled to be among the wickets. In his comeback game which was the T20I against Sri Lanka, he conceded 32 runs and picked up a single wicket. In the next game too, he managed to take just one wicket. The struggled to take wickets continued against Australia too as he picked up just one wicket in the three-match series.

And things have not changed much on the ongoing tour of New Zealand. While the right-arm pacer has been economical with the ball, he has struggled to get wickets. In the five-match T20I series, he managed to pick up only six wickets. Three of those wickets came in a single game.

In the first ODI, he conceded 53 runs without picking up a wicket as India failed to defend 347. And the fans finally started criticising Jasprit Bumrah after he failed to give India an early breakthrough in the ongoing second ODI against New Zealand. He looked ineffective and the fans immediately took to Twitter to express their feelings.

While some said that Bumrah is yet to regain his best form, some said that he is finished. At the time of writing this report, he had conceded 41 off seven overs without taking any wicket.

Here are some of the reactions:

Jasprit Bumrah has been economical in past but he's not looking into his own rhythm, after his comeback he's not completely yet the Jasprit Bumrah we used to know. Missing blockholes and struggling with his line!! Hopefully we can see the old Bumrah in test matches. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 8, 2020

No, you are not half sleepy. Shardul has actually conceded less than Bumrah. #NZvIND — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) February 8, 2020

IMHO, India should not have played #Bumrah this ODI series. He is your ace bowler and you can’t afford to over burden him before an important Test series.#INDvNZ — Siddharrth Jain (@TweepleLeaf) February 8, 2020

#INDvsNZ

Honestly speaking I'm a great @Jaspritbumrah93 #Bumrah fan, After returning to plying XI after that injury, he didn't seem in his rhythm, I can't see his confidence in bowling, it hurts seeing him like this. @cricbuzz @cricketaakash — RajaRahul (@Rajarahulsingh) February 8, 2020

Bumrah has started to look like a normal bowler since Injury or so the batsmen are now playing well. — Madhurendra Kumar (@madhurendraku18) February 8, 2020

Thakur Being economical , Picking Wickets & Bumrah giving away runs are already enough to declare 2020 as Pathetic Year. — Varun (@ivarunkrishnan4) February 8, 2020