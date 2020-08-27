England Might Hold Training Camp In Sub-Continent For Series Against India, Sri Lanka

England have made a head-start as cricket resumed after 117 days following the novel coronavirus pandemic situation. England played host to the West Indies for the three-Test series and then played against Pakistan, with the T20I series still to get underway. The also have series’ scheduled against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

England could also produce the desired result as they remain unbeaten in successive Test series. Next year in March, England could play against Sri Lanka, before taking on India and for that they are in talks about hosting a camp for their squad in the sub-continent.

“It is nice to know that some form of preparation is being considered ahead of the winter tours if they take place and to give us a really good chance of competing if it is in sub-continent conditions,” Root said.

“If not then we just have to make the most of what is available to us.”

England are next slated to take on Pakistan in the T20I series. The series will get underway from August 28 at Old Trafford. The remaining two matches will be played at the same venue on the 30th and September 1.

They will next take on Australia in the home series before flying to participate in the IPL 2020 slated to take place in UAE.