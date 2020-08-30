Indian Government To Collaborate With Maldives To Build A 'State Of Art' Cricket Stadium in Hulhumale

In what comes as a great news for cricket fans in the Maldives, the Indian government has announced that they will be assisting the Maldives government in building a state-of-art cricket stadium in Hulhumale.

The Central Park project is being carried out by Maldives’ Housing Development Corporation Limited (HDC), backed by the Narendra Modi-led Indian government’s financial aid of $6.9 million USD.

The project will serve as one of the many centerpieces of the Hulhumale Central Park development, whose aim is to convert the beautiful island into a housing, commercial and industrial hub of Maldives‘ capital city, Male.

The collaboration is yet another example of a healthy bilateral relationship between the two countries. The year 2019 saw the commencement of the annual ‘India-Maldives Friendship Cricket Series’, where an Air Indian Team, consisting of the likes of Yuvraj Singh, played a couple of games against the national cricket team of Maldives.

Also Read- Mohammad Hafeez Becomes The Second Pakistan Batsman To Reach 2000 T20I Runs and Ninth Overall

PM Narendra Modi on India’s plans to accelerate cricket growth in Maldives

Speaking on the project, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about India’s philanthropic plans in order to create a fillip in the growth of cricket in countries like Afghanistan and Maldives.

“We have tried to make cricket popular in countries as diverse as Afghanistan & Guyana by helping build stadiums and other facilities. We are excited to see the young Afghan cricket team training in India, emerge as a force to reckon with,” “We are now providing similar support to develop the talent of the Maldives cricket players. We consider it our privilege to help you create a better future for your youth, for your next generation.”

As far as the facilities of Hulhulmale Cricket Stadium is concerned, it will consist of portable pitches, information booths, storage facilities, changing rooms, and first-aid services.

Also Read- When Nitish Rana He Dismissed Virat Kohli And AB De Villiers In Consecutive Deliveries