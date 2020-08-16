Instances In Cricket When Players Gave Match-Winning Performances After Getting Injured

One of the most inspiring sights while watching a game of cricket– or any other sport for that matter-is when a player puts his teams’ cause ahead of his injury-ridden pain, and performs like his life depends on it.

Remember the bandage strapped Anil Kumble dismissing Brian Lara in the 2002 Antigua Test or Graeme Smith walking out to bat with a broken hand to save the Test for his side against Australia in 2009? Well! There have been a plethora of such examples where cricketers have inspired the onlookers with the baptism of fire and their dedication to the teams’ cause.

Here’s a look at Instances When Players Gave Match-Winning Performances After Getting Injured-

Sourav Ganguly, 4th ODI vs Sri Lanka, 2007

That Sourav Ganguly is a fighter, for whom the threshold of pain is as high his quality as a leader and as an international cricketer, was once again testified during the 2007 ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Needing 260 to win, India lost the services of opener Ganguly when he was forced to retire hurt courtesy cramps in his thighs in the very first over.

Following Ganguly’s exit, Robin Uthappa[52 off 37] and Virender Sehwag [46 off 54 balls] took over the mantle, flaying the Sri Lankan bowling attack to all corners of the ground during their 92-run stand.

Such was the belligerence of the duo that at one stage, it looked like Ganguly wouldn’t even be required. But a flurry of dismissals meant that India found themselves reeling at 3-118.

Ganguly, despite all the pain, came back to bat for his team, and along with Yuvraj Singh, who stroked a brutal 83-ball 95, took India past the finishing line courtesy an unbeaten 145-run partnership.

Ganguly finished on an unbeaten 74-ball 58 and he was awarded ‘Player of the Series’ award for his 168 runs in the 4-match rubber.

Tamim Iqbal, vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2018

Tamim Iqbal showed remarkable resilience and mental fortitude when he strolled out to bat for the sake of his team, two hours after having broken his left wrist courtesy a Suranga Lakmal delivery in the 2018 Asia Cup fixture against Sri Lanka.

Tamim, after having been retired hurt, walked out to bat with one hand in the 47th over of Bangladesh innings following the loss of the ninth wicket.

Tamim’s presence allowed Mushfiqur Rahim to complete a well deserved century as flayed the Lankan attack to all corners of the ground, helping his team post an eventual match-winning total of 261.

Tamim was lauded for the braveness that he showed but as the southpaw revealed later he was so determined to contribute for his team that he didn’t even think twice about returning to the field. For him, it was a no-brainer!

Malcolm Marshall, vs England, 1984 Test

Larry Gomes had resigned himself to walk back to the pavilion on 96 when the No.10 batsman Joel Garner failed to complete the second run.

West Indies had been reduced to 9-290 and with Malcolm Marshall having broken his thumb in two different places during a fielding attempt on the first morning, it looked like the innings were over and Gomes would have to contend with 96 against his name.

Enter Malcolm Marshall. The unflappable Marhsall walked out to bat with one hand amidst thunderous applause from the crowd. The right-hander helped Golmes complete his century in Test cricket before eventually getting dismissed for 4.

But Marshall wasn’t done yet! He came out to bowl in England’s second innings, claiming a seven-wicket haul [26-9-53-7] to help Windies bowl the host’ out for 159. West Indies chased down 131 with ease to inflict an eight-wicket hammering on England.

Kedar Jadhav, Asia Cup Final & IPL 2018 opener

Kedar Jadhav might not be the fittest cricketers in the world, but one thing that you cannot doubt is his mental fortitude and the drive to contribute to the teams’ cause despite being in immense pain.

Kedar has had his issues with his hamstring but he has always managed to withstand all the pain and ensure he led his team to victories. Both such instances took place in 2018 during the IPL opener and then the Asia Cup final.

In both cases, Jadhav was forced to retire hurt early in the innings but the right-hander, on both occasions, managed to come back later and hit the winning runs for CSK and Team India in the final over.

Rick McCosker, vs England, 1977 Centenary Test

The 1977 Centenary Test between Australia and England at the MCG will always be remembered for the fighting spirit displayed by opener Rick McCosker

After having been struck by a Bob Willis bouncer on his head in the first innings, McCosker suffered a broken jaw and was immediately sent to the hospital, where he spent the next 1.5 days.

But the opener, with his head covered with bandages, returned to bat in Australia’s second innings at the No.10 spot. McCosker was greeted with bouncers immediately but the gritty batsman held his fort, scoring 25 besides stitching a half-century stand with centurion Rodney Marsh [110]. Australia eventually won the Test by 45 runs.

