Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq gave tribute to Sachin Tendulkar –on the 10th anniversary of his historic double century in ODIs. Inzamam said he is eagerly waiting to see who is going to break Sachin Tendulkar’s record, for the most number of runs in international cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar has 34,357 runs from a combined 664 matches; including 200 Tests, 463 ODIs and one T20I, which is way above the rest of the pack. Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara is next with 28,016 career runs.

Sachin Tendulkar was born for cricket: Inzamam-ul-Haq

The legendary Mumbaikar had become the first-ever cricketer to score an ODI double hundred when he achieved the feat against South Africa at Gwalior on February 24, 2010.

Remembering Sachin’s debut tour in 1989 in Pakistan, Inzamam also narrated the famous story of Sachin hitting the likes of Waqar (Younis) and Wasim (Akram) on his debut at the age of 16.

“He was born for cricket. I always believed cricket and he were made for each other. I’m talking about the ever great Sachin Tendulkar,” Inzamam said on his youtube channel. “It still amazes me that at a tender age of 16-17, he made his international debut and did such great things. This is only possible by some extraordinary cricketer, in fact, if there is anything above extraordinary then that is Sachin. “It’s easier said than done. He was playing against the likes of Waqar (Younis) and Wasim (Akram) on his debut at 16 years of age. The kind of cricket he played against that bowling attack was startling.”

Sachin Tendulkar broke all records of scoring runs:

Tendulkar is also the only cricketer in the world – to have scored a hundred international centuries. Sachin retired in 2013 after playing his last Test match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai against the West Indies.

“The second biggest quality I believe was his records. During that era, the concept of scoring this many runs wasn’t even there. The great players used to be finished with 8-8.5 thousand runs.” ”Only Sunil Gavaskar had scored 10 thousand runs and it seemed that record will never be broken. But Sachin broke all records of scoring runs. Now I’m waiting to see who will break Sachin’s mountain of runs,” Inzamam added.

Sachin Tendulkar had fans all around the world: Inzamam-Ul-Haq

Inzamam also pointed out that Tendulkar had great mental strength as he was always under pressure to score runs. He further highlighted the fan following of Tendulkar, which was a dream for many cricketers back then. He also mentioned the pressure factor on his shoulders to perform for the country.

“He was mentally so tough. I’m saying this because when Sachin used to come out to bat, he was always under pressure. I have never seen more fan following of a cricketer than Sachin’s. He had fans all around the world. There was pressure on him to score in every innings,” said Inzamam.

