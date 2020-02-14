Indian Premier League (IPL) outfit Royal Challengers Bangalore unveiled their logo ahead of the upcoming season on Friday (February 14). The three-time finalists finally revealed their logo after leaving everyone in surprise by taking down their Instagram posts and profile and cover photos from the social media handles, including Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Those actions drew surprised reactions not only from the fans but also from their star cricketers like captain Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. While de Villiers expressed his surprise, Virat Kohli went as far as saying he was not informed about what was going on with the franchise social media handles and wondered if all was well with the franchise.

But on Friday, they finally ended on all the suspense by revealing that their their new logo which features a lion. The franchise said it “embodies the bold and fearless attitude” of the 3-time finalists. There were speculations that the franchise might also change its name to Royal Challengers Bengaluru but it stuck with Bangalore.

The logo, nonetheless, drew different reactions and India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah could not stop himself from giving his views either. Jasprit Bumrah took to Instagram to react to Royal Challengers Bangalore’s new logo.

Jasprit Bumrah had a hilarious reaction to the logo as he compared the lion’s action to his own bowling action, writitn:

“Cool logo. Looks like my bowling action as well.”

Jasprit Bumrah is currently in New Zealand and is gearing up for the two-match Test series against the hosts. The right-arm pacer had a poor ODI series where he could not pick up single wicket as India suffered a whitewash in the three-match series. Bumrah will be desperate to prove his critics wrong in the upcoming Tests which will be his first since the tour of West Indies last year.