Former Indian batsman Manoj Tiwary is one of the most prolific run-getters in the domestic circuit; however, never received enough chances at the highest level. Manoj Tiwary, who averages 50 and 42 in first-class and List A cricket respectively, played only 15 limited-overs matches for India. Meanwhile, the veteran batsman has shed light on how his Test debut got delayed.

During India’s tour of Bangladesh in 2007, Manoj Tiwary remained in the queue to wear whites for the first time. However, ahead of the match, the right-handed batsman dislocated his shoulder during fielding drills and had to sit out. Tiwary had an outstanding Ranji season in 2006-07, accumulating 796 runs from seven games at a jaw-dropping average of 99.5. He was the second-highest run-getter behind Robin Uthappa, who had 854 under his belt.

Manoj Tiwary conceded that he was in red-hot form, boasted of a solid rhythm. However, he had to miss out, owing to his anterior labrum tear. The 34-year old revealed that he went on to cry in his hotel room due to that.

“I was in great form, I was in a great rhythm, but I had to miss out because my anterior labrum tear. That day I went to my hotel room and cried,” the Bengal batsman told Sportskeeda.

I could have fit in along with these guys: Manoj Tiwary

The Bengal batsman further claimed in the tour of Australia; he could have slotted since the middle-order was not faring too well either. Manoj Tiwary’s debut came along in the CB Series against Australia in which he managed only a couple of runs.

He would not go on to play until June 2011. The 34-year old shockingly faced the axe for the next 14 games after scoring a century against the West Indies in December 2011 that resulted in India’s victory in an ODI.

“When we went to Australia, most of the middle order was not getting runs. There was enough space in the middle order that I could have fit in along with these guys,” he added.

