In the last few years, Mayanti Langer, wife of allrounder Stuart Binny, has probably garnered as much attention as some of the biggest names in cricket in this country. It would not be wrong at all to to say that she has become the face of the Indian cricket broadcast on television.

From the studios in Mumbai to cricket stadiums all over the world, Mayanti Langer has made her mark in the male-dominated field of sports broadcasting. But despite her immense success in her field, the ride has not been a smooth one for her. Time and again, she has been targeted by fans.

Strangely, some fans trolled her whenever Stuart Binny failed to deliver on the field. Not only that, some even said that she married Stuart Binny only for fame. Well, the ace anchor recently opened up about her early days with Stuart Binny and revealed how both of them where ‘nowhere’ when they first met.

Mayanti Langer and Binny first met in 2007 during the rebel Indian Cricket League. In 2009, the tournament was scrapped with lack of support from the BCCI as well as the apex board ICC. Mayanti revealed how both of them struggled and tasted success only after getting into relationship.

“When we met each other, we were both nowhere. ICL had finished abruptly so he was banned from the system. He hadn’t accepted BCCI amnesty, so he had nothing going for him. I had left Zee so I had nothing going for me. We weren’t nobodies, but we were normal individuals. Everything good that has happened to us in our respective careers has happened after we got together,” said Mayanti Langer who tied the knot with the cricketer in 2012, two years before he made his India debut.

“If that journey brought us together, and made all these incredible things happen for each other, then something is going to work out in the future as well. Maybe we can combine and do something, because our lives are so similar and cricket has given us everything,” she added.

Meanwhile, Stuart Binny has not played for India since 2016. His last appearance came against West Indies in a T20I in 2016. So far, the allrounder has played 6 Tests, 14 ODIs and three T20Is for the national side.

