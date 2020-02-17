Samit Dravid, son of legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid, is looking set to follow in the footsteps of his famous father. Dravid junior has smashed a second double-century in less than two months. In December, he had played an impressive knock of 201 for Vice-President’s XI vs Dharwad Zone in an Under-14 inter-zonal tournament. Samit Dravid’s knock came off 256 balls and was studded with 22 boundaries.

And Samit Dravid has now another double century to his name. Playing for Mallya Aditi International School in the BTR Shield Under-14 Group I, Division II, Samit Dravd played an innings of 204 runs. His knock included 33 boundaries.

Riding on the youngster’s double ton, Mallya Aditi International School put on a big total of 377/3. As if the double century was not enough, Samit Dravid made his mark with the ball too. He picked up two wickets as Sri Kumaran were dismissed for 110, losing the game by a big margin of 267 runs.

One of the greatest:

Rahul Dravid is one of the finest batsmen to have played the game. He is one of the very few batsmen in the history of the game who have crossed 10,000-run mark in both Tests as well as ODIs.

Fondly called The Wall, Dravid scored 13288 Test and 10889 ODI runs during his illustrious career which spanned for 16 years. He holds the record for most number of Test runs at number three as well as most number of outfield catches in the longest format of the game. He also captained India during his career and led the team to famous Test series wins in England and West Indies.

Dravid has continued his association with the game even after hanging up his boots. He was the coach of the India U19 and India A teams. Under him, India U19 won the ICC U19 World Cup in 2018 in dominating fashion. Currently, he is the director of National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore.