Hanuma Vihari had a poor outing against New Zealand in the Test series. He was one of the players whose technical flaws was exposed in the series whitewash they faced. Vihari scored one half-century in four innings as he failed to replicate his form from the West Indies against the Kiwis.

At the back of his all-round performance, Vihari has been given chances to play for Team India, but he is yet to cement his place for the national team.

Ravi Shastri likes to spend time with youngsters: Hanuma Vihari

Team India head coach Ravi Shatri, with his immense experience, likes to inculcate better techniques in the minds of youngsters. He has been seen talking to Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal in the recent times. Even Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara was seen having a discussion with him at the nets.

“He is always open to spending time with youngsters. Whenever he sees a technical flaw, he instantly points it out and works on that regard. I am also very flexible in terms of accepting those because it adds to my game. Virat is also very easy with me and backs me. I am sure I can fulfil his trust in the future,” Vihari told SportsCafe.

I can play white-ball cricket: Hanuma Vihari

Hanuma Vihari is yet to bag limited-overs cap. But he believes he can play white-ball cricket as he has maintained a good strike rate in Tests. Vihari, who averages above 36 in the longest format of the game, said he needs to be mentally prepared about his kill and technique.