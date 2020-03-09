Road Safety World Series 2020: 3rd Match, India Legends Vs Sri Lanka Legends - Match Preview

In the Road Safety World Series 2020, India Legends will face Sri Lanka Legends in the third game of this tournament on this Tuesday (10th March) at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy (Mumbai).

Both India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends have started this tournament with a victory each. In the opening match of this tournament, India Legends beat the West Indies Legends comfortably by seven wickets (with ten balls to spare).

While the Indian bowlers maintained the tight bowling performances, openers Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar provided the good start (83 runs opening partnership).

The aggressive top-order batsman Sehwag (74*) guided the team to the easy victory in his style while Tendulkar scored 36 runs and Yuvraj Singh (10*) was also batting in positively in the end.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka Legends beat Australia Legends by seven runs in their opening game of this tournament. Romesh Kaluwitharana (30 runs off 26 balls), Chamara Kapugedera (28 runs off 18 balls) played some crucial knocks with the bat while Farveez Maharoof (20 not out off 15 balls) played a useful cameo to set the first innings total of 161/8 (20 overs).

In reply, the Sri Lankan bowlers bowled very well and were taking wickets at regular intervals. Australia Legends were once struggling on 97 for eight as they had no hope in that chasing.

However, the middle-order batsman Nathan Reardon didn’t lose his hope, and he almost snatched that game with his major contribution. He scored astonishing 96 runs off 53 balls (9 fours and 5 sixes), but his team just failed to win that match.

While Tillakaratne Dilshan (3/35) picked up three wickets, Rangana Herath (2/5) and Farveez Maharoof (2/28) scalped two wickets each. Sachithra Senanayake (1/34) and Chaminda Vaas (1/20) also took one wicket each, but Muttiah Muralitharan (0/26) failed to take a wicket.

Date and venue: March 10th, 2020, 07:00 pm IST, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends – Playing Combinations:

India Legends

Tendulkar-led India Legends impressively started the tournament. Their opponents West Indies Legend didn’t manage to fight back strongly. The team is likely to be same for the next match.

Predicted XI: Sachin Tendulkar (C), Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Irfan Pathan, Ajit Agarkar, Munaf Patel, Mohammad Kaif, Pragyan Ojha, Sairaj Bahutule, Sameer Dighe (WK).

Sri Lanka Legends

Sri Lankan bowlers almost dominated, except the brilliant performances from Australia Legends Nathan Reardon. The Lankan team is also likely to be unchanged for the forthcoming match.

Predicted XI: Tillakaratne Dilshan (C), Chamara Kapugedara, Chaminda Vaas, Farveez Maharoof, Marvan Atapattu, Muttiah Muralitharan, Rangana Herath, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Sachithra Senanayake, Upul Chandana and Ajantha Mendis.

India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends: Match Prediction

India Legends made a solid start in this tournament, and they can be dangerous if they continue this form.

However, Sri Lanka Legends have also shown their skills to dominate their opponents. So, all in all, India Legends have an advantage.