Shafali Verma Records Highest Strike Rate Among Women Cricketers In T20Is

Shafali Verma, India’s youngest T20I debutant, proved her mettle right from the word go. She is now taking the T20 World Cup 2020 by storm. Verma not only became the youngest Indian cricketer to feature in a T20 World Cup but also the youngest player to be adjudged player-of-the-match in the marquee tournament.

Shafali Verma on a record-setting spree

Records related to being the ‘youngest player’ might sound cliched for Verma but its her phenomenal strike rate which is doing most of the talking at the T20 World Cup.

Verma clears the fence with ease, makes it look effortless. She hit three sixes against New Zealand on Thursday. In the process, she became the women’s cricketer with the highest strike rate in T20Is.

Verma, 16, has now accumulated 438 runs in T20Is at a strike rate of 147.97. She surpassed South Africa’s Chloe Tryon and Australia’s Alyssa Healy to add the record to her name.

Shafali Verma’s run in T20 World Cup

There is no doubt that Verma is making a name for herself on the international circuit at a very young age. At the T20 World Cup 2020, Verma has played some quick-fire knocks, which was instrumental in booking India’s semi-finals spot.

Although while opening for India, Verma has not scored a half-century in the tournament, she has registered the scores of 46, 39 and 29. In all, she has accumulated 114 runs in the tournament and looks well on course to clinch the player-of-the-series award.

The Indian women’s team have maintained a cent percent record in the tournament. They have won all the three matches in the run up to their semi-finals qualification.

India are placed alongside Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Group A for the tournament. The Group B contains England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies and Thailand.