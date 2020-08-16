Similar to the rest of the cricketers of South Africa, leg-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi is also spending time with his beloved wife and child. The South African players have no upcoming international assignments; hence, they have been confined to their homes. Meanwhile, Tabraiz Shamsi narrated how his wife keeps messing up the English cricketers’ names.

England cricketers are one of the few active teams right now, playing cricket in their backyard across formats. It began with the West Indies visiting the nation for a three-match Test series followed by Ireland for as many ODIs. At this moment, England and Pakistan are battling in a three-game Test series. England lead the three-match rubber by 1-0, winning the first clash in Manchester while also emerging victorious against the Caribbeans and Ireland.

Tabraiz Shamsi tweeted that watching cricket with his wife is perhaps the most entertaining thing. He wrote “She asks me about players like Ben Woakes, Chris Pollock and Joffa Archer to name a few”. While the actual names are Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, and Jofra Archer all of whom have played in the English home season.

Below is Tabraiz Shamsi’s tweet:

Watching cricket with my wife is the most entertaining thing ever She asks me about players like Ben Woakes, Chris Pollock and Joffa Archer to name a few 😁 — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) August 14, 2020

Tabraiz Shamsi’s final international assignment was a three-match ODI series against Australia at home, which the Proteas won convincingly by 3-0. The 30-year old featured in two ODIs, bagging three wickets at 33. Shamsi chose to skip the white-ball tour of India in March, owing to the birth of their first child. It eventually entered into the world on the 7th of March.

