Chasing fourth-innings total in Test cricket is hardly an easy task for teams, no matter the score. When chasing 200 or more, chasing sides can often feel like the target is nearly 300 or 350. The significant reason why the batsmen in Test cricket experience is owing to the constantly deteriorating pitches by the time the match reaches the final innings.

Despite that, all nine outfits in Test cricket have managed to chalk out wins in Test cricket while chasing 200 or more. It does take gutsy and determined knocks from one of the top three to overhaul these tricky totals. At times, the teams have chased targets even as greater as 400. For instance, the West Indies made the highest successful run-chase in 2003, a record which stands till date.

We take a look at how many wins most teams have had while chasing 200 or more in Test cricket:

Bangladesh – 1

Bangladesh cricket team have achieved this only once in their career since 2000, having played 119 Tests so far. One of their 14 wins came while chasing 215 in the fourth innings against West Indies and was also one of the Tigers’ best wins in Test cricket. The venue was St. George’s Park in Grenada, the second Test of the two-match series.

It was a low-scoring game which came down to the tourists needing to chase 215 in the fourth innings to win the series. Half-centuries from Raqibul Hasan and Shakib Al-Hasan were crucial during the chase that scripted a win by four wickets. It was also their first series win against the Caribbeans.