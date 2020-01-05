While Harsha Bhogle is arguable the most adored and popular commentators in India, his recent comment for fan-favourite MS Dhoni could attract some criticism for him. Harsha Bhogle recently gave a speech in which he tried to have some fun at the expense of MS Dhoni’s poor strike-rate in recent times.

In the last couple of years, MS Dhoni has struggled to bat in his usual manner. Since 2017, he has a strike-rate of just over 80 in ODIs which is just not good for a player who plays as a finisher. During last year’s World Cup too, he had faced criticism from all around for his uncharacteristic knocks during the competition especially the one against Afghanistan when he scored 28 runs from 52 balls.

And Harsha Bhogle could not help but mention MS Dhoni’s recent struggles in ODIs although he did in a light-hearted manner while he was giving a speech.

“Hanging in there is a great value in life itself which is what you are allowed to do in Test cricket. You can’t hang in there in a one-day game though Dhoni does it sometimes,” said Harsha Bhogle as the audience burst into laughter.

The ace commentator, however, was quick to do make things clear as he rightly acknowledged Dhoni’s finishing abilities.

“He scares us but covers up afterwards. But watching Dhoni is like watching a movie. You are waiting up, up and up and then he finally goes,” said Harsha Bhogle in the video posted by Brut India.

Here is a clip of Harsha Bhogle’s speech:

“I have no issue with answering how much cricket I have played.” Not too long ago Sanjay Manjrekar tried to shut down Harsha Bhogle by saying he hadn’t played any first-class cricket. Here’s Bhogle’s reply… pic.twitter.com/1AAqlUdSuz — Brut India (@BrutIndia) January 4, 2020

Dhoni still out:

Meanwhile, the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman has not played a competitive game since the World Cup in July and there is still no clarity over when would he return to cricket field. Soon after the World Cup, MS Dhoni took a sabbatical from the game and left for Jammu and Kashmir to serve the Indian army.

He was expected to return to action at the start of the home season but the legendary cricketer or perhaps the selectors decided against it. Consequently, MS Dhoni missed the home series against South Africa, Bangladesh and West Indies. He was also not named in the squads for the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka and the ODI series against Australia.