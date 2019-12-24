Finally, Team India opener KL Rahul has started to live upto the expectations. He joined the party whenever the team required him during the recently-concluded series against West Indies. After delivering the goods in the T20Is, he carried his form in the ODI format to make things fall in place for the team. Speaking of him, MSK Prasad showered words of praise on the youngster from Karnataka.

An excellent T20 series followed by an equally good one-day series against the West Indies, KL Rahul is now a certainty in the Indian white-ball team. Now, he might be looking forward to 2020 as perhaps his best year ever in international cricket.

KL Rahul is living up to the expectations –

The chief selector of the national selection committee MSK Prasad revealed that the board and the management had invested a lot in KL Rahul, who finally came good. He is happy that the batsman has understood his game to perform consistently for the team. Further, he also highlighted the matured knocks KL Rahul played against West Indies under pressure in series-deciding games.

”One guy on whom we really invested is, KL Rahul. He is actually understanding his game better. Both as a person and the cricketer on the field. I am extremely happy for him. A Lot of work has done for him, and KL Rahul is living up to the expectations,” MSK Prasad said to ESPNCricinfo.

Rishabh Pant is a phenomenal Talent – MSK Prasad

Further, MSK Prasad quoted that the young Rishabh Pant has been a great talent for India with the bat. He believes the left-handed batsman will replicate his form with the wicket-keeper gloves as well. For the same, a specialist will be employed to help Pant improve his wicket-keeping skills.

”We have been backing Rishabh Pant because of his Phenomenal Talent. In the last series, he played well. He is progressing well with the bat, especially in the previous series. With regards to Wicket-Keeping, he needs to improve. We will have him work under a specialist wicket-keeping coach,” MSK Prasad added.

Well, the series against West Indies has been brilliant for KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant on the personal front. Both players delivered the goods when it mattered the most for the team. Mostly, they have cemented their position in the team for a while now.