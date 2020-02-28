Warrior – the first word that comes to mind when Yuvraj Singh’s name is heard. Yuvraj is none short of a warrior on and off the cricket field. Be it thrashing bowlers all over the park or be it beating cancer with a sheer will and determination, Yuvraj has done all of it and his name does not need an introduction.

Yuvraj has played some standout innings throughout his career and is a treat to watch when he has his day. He can smash absolutely any bowling line up in the world if he gets set and some of his performances have been mind-boggling.

It would not be an understatement to say that he was team India’s most crucial figure in the 2011 ICC World Cup triumph. He was the reason behind the fulfilment of India’s dream after 28 years. He played some gritty knocks throughout the tournament.

The southpaw has smashed almost all the records there are to and has been one of the legends of the sport.

However, his one record seems unbreakable. Yuvraj has the record of hitting the fastest T20I fifty. He did so in a game against England in the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in 2007 at Durban in South Africa.

This was the game wherein he smashed six sixes in an over to Stuart Broad after having a verbal battle with English all-rounder Andrew Flintoff in between the overs.

In this article, we bring before you, the top 5 batsmen who can go on to break this splendid record.

5 Batsmen Who Can Break Yuvraj Singh’s Record Of Fastest T20I Fifty

Andre Russell:

Andre Russell is one of the most fearsome power hitters of the cricket ball in world cricket in the limited-overs format.

Famously known as ‘Russell Muscle’, Andre Russell has the capability to destroy any bowling line up in the world.

He has done that a few times in his career playing for West Indies and also for various teams across the globe in the franchise T20 tournaments.

He has come close to the record in the last season of the Indian Premier League when he scored 48* off just 13 balls and finished the game in style for KKR against RCB.