West Indies’ explosive opener, Chris Gayle is certainly one of the legends of the game. Gayle has been an entertainer in world cricket and bowlers fear to face him on the field.

He can rip apart any bowling line up in the world as he has the ability to smash balls all around the ground for fun. Chris Gayle is one of the most destructive batsmen ever to have stepped on to the field of cricket.

However, Gayle’s career has never been shy from controversies. The explosive left-hander has had a fair share of hand in controversies during his career. Today, we look at the top five controversies that Chris Gayle has been involved in.

Chris Gayle And His Five Big Controversies

Caught With Three Girls In His Room During The 2012 T20 World Cup

Gayle is always seen partying outside the grounds. During the 2012 World T20, he was seen in a Sri Lankan hotel room with three British girls in a very suspicious condition.

However, soon after, the bodyguard of the West Indies team called the police and handed over the three girls to the police and Gayle’s name was saved from being hampered.