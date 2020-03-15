Team-Wise Highest Individual Scores In Test Cricket; The magical three-figure mark holds a distinct significance in the game of cricket, as the batsman always dreams of scoring a century for his/her respective country. It takes a tremendous amount of concentration, grit, technique, and skill set to score a hundred in test match cricket.

A number of batsmen have achieved the feat on multiple occasions. Then there are those who go the extra mile and score double hundreds. During the course of those stunning knocks, a few of the batsman made the most of the chance to register the highest-ever individual score for their respective countries. Here, in this article, we came up with the highest individual scores in Test Cricket. Check out.

Team-Wise Highest Individual Scores In Test Cricket:

10. Bangladesh – Mushfiqur Rahim

Mushfiqur Rahim struck his third double hundred in Tests for Bangladesh against Zimbabwe in the one-off Test match held in the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The flamboyant batsman smashed his third triple century in his career to make things happen for Bangladesh.

During his knock, he surpassed Tamim Iqbal’s previous best of 217 with his 219-run knock. Besides that, Rahim, with 4412 runs, surpassed Tamil Iqbal as the highest-scoring batsman for Bangladesh in Tests, surpassing the latter’s 4405.

