In the last few years, Mayanti Langer, wife of out-of-favour allrounder Stuart Binny, has probably garnered as much attention as some of the biggest names in cricket in this country. Over the last few years, she has become the face of the Indian cricket broadcast on television.

From the studios in Mumbai to cricket stadiums all over the world, Mayanti Langer has made her mark in the male-dominated field of sports broadcasting. But despite her immense success in her field, the ride has not been a smooth one for her. Time and again, she has been targeted by fans. But more often than not, she has managed to shut down the trolls in brilliant fashion.

Something similar happened on Tuesday (February 4) when one of her Twitter followers took a dig at her husband Stuart Binny. It all started when she took to Twitter to share a picture of herself from the studio.

One of her followers then asked about what Stuart Binny was up to. This is when another follower of her decided to have some fun at the expense of Stuart Binny. The user made a disrespectful comment, saying that “He is helping her in carrying her baggage”.

Well, Mayanti Langer noticed the tweet and decided to reply to it. And as usual, she had the last laugh as she tweeted:

“I can carry my own baggage thank you very much 😃 he’s busy living his life, playing cricket, just being awesome in general, and not passing comments on people he doesn’t know 😊”

Meanwhile, Stuart Binny has not played for India since 2016. His last appearance came against West Indies in a T20I in 2016. So far, the allrounder has played 6 Tests, 14 ODIs and three T20Is for the national side. He is currently representing Nagaland in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.