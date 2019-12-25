In competitive cricket, twelve Test-playing nations are bringing out the best out of themselves during the passage of play with an ultimate motive to win games on a consistent basis. Based on the team’s performances and match results, teams are ranked from top to bottom by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

India are ranked No.1 in the Test rankings with as many as 120 points. New Zealand follow next on the list with 112 points. South Africa, England and Australia are ranked 3rd, 4th and 5th in the rankings with 102 points. Sri Lanka, Pakistan, West Indies, Bangladesh and Afghanistan follow next on the rankings’ list respectively.

Michael Vaughan hits out at ICC rankings:

Meanwhile, former England captain Michael Vaughan is not a big fan of ICC rankings as he clearly explained why some teams don’t deserve to be ranked in the top spots. He reckons that both New Zealand and England haven’t really performed well in Test circuit but they are placed at the second and fourth spot in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings.

“I will be dead honest about the ICC rankings. I think they are absolute garbage. I have no idea how – New Zealand have won plenty of series over the course of the last two years – but for them to be second, and where it stands out for me that the rankings can’t be right is that England in Test match cricket are third (now fourth), and England for three or four years have struggled in Test match cricket, particularly overseas,” Michael Vaughan was quoted as saying by The Sydney Morning Herald.

Vaughan also added saying that rankings are a little bit confusing considering the manner in which teams like England got average results. Vaughan also went on to praise Australia for their recent performance and also felt that their position in the ranking charts doesn’t tell the whole story as they are currently ranked fifth.

“They (England) have won a series at home. They have only just drawn the Ashes in English conditions, they only just beat Ireland. I think the rankings are a little bit confusing. I certainly don’t, in my opinion, have New Zealand as the second-best Test match nation in the world. I think, particularly over here in Australia, Australia are a far better Test match team,” he added.

