West Indies great Viv Richards has long been regarded as the finest batsman across formats to have played the game. But with his record-breaking spree and unstoppable form Virat Kohli has been stretching the debate.

Virat Kohli has made record-breaking look easy. He has, however, struggled in overseas conditions but more than made up for his losses while playing at home. He has taken bowlers of any stature to the cleaners and added runs in abundance. Already, a modern day great, if Kohli continues to pile up runs in similar fashion he might well end up as the greatest of the game.

Virat Kohli is pushing the conversation: Shane Warne

There has not been a leg-spinner even close to Shane Warne. His legacy looks beyond reach but he feels among the batsmen Virat Kohli is stretching the debate about, who is the best batsmen, across formats. At present, Warne said, Viv Richards still remain on top but Virat Kohli is reaching right up there.

“Viv is the best batsman I have ever seen. Sachin (Tendulkar) and (Brian) Lara are the two best batters I have played with and now across all formats Virat is just the best. It is tough to think anyone is better than Viv but Virat is pushing that conversation,” Shane Warne said during an Instagram live session.

Tim Paine should continue as captain: Shane Warne

Steve Smith’s captaincy ban after the ball-tampering scandal recently came to an end. Though speculations are rife about his return to the position, Warne believes, Paine should continue as captain if he can make runs. But he also emphasised on the point that, making runs is necessary for Paine.

Warne, also added, Smith should just be allowed to bat without any distractions. Smith has a prolific Test record and has already drawn comparisons to Don Bradman.

“If Tim Paine can make runs, he should continue as captain. I want Smith to bat as much as he can with no more distractions. Paine has to make runs. I feel Steve should be allowed to bat till the rest of his career, not other distractions,” Warne said.

“Steve Smith…tough to go past him he is my favourite at the moment. What mental toughness, love watching David Warner too. Top three would be Smith, Kohli and Kane Williamson.”

Warne is verbal about his cricketing views. He often takes to social media to give his opinion and often suggested remedial measures on various issues regarding cricket.