Chris Gayle is one of the cleanest hitters off the ball and when his bat does the talking he is hard to be stopped. Veteran West Indies batsman Gayle has established himself as a powerful striker of the ball not only for his national team but also in franchise leagues across the world. Today, there is hardly any league left, where Chris Gayle has not made his presence felt.

From Afghanistan Premier League (APL) to Global T20 Canada League, Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and Everest Premier League (EPL) — Gayle has played almost everywhere. The swashbuckling West Indies batsman will be next seen in action in the IPL 2020 under the mentoring of Anil Kumble.

“Back in class, some new students here as well and it was good to be around them. Some new teachers here as well, we have new headmaster (head coach) in Anil Kumble. So, Universe Boss is back in school. Looking to rally around with new head boy, KL Rahul,” Gayle said in a video posted on the official YouTube channel of Kings XI Punjab.

KXIP director of cricket Anil Kumble has shown faith in his team’s potential and said that they will come out well in IPL 2020. KXIP will be led by prolific limited-overs batsman KL Rahul for the first time and have some fine names in their ranks like Chris Gayle and composed batsman Mayank Agarwal.

The former India spinner said that he has high hopes from KXIP this season as they have a balanced squad with some youngsters. He also added that he is getting to know them in the training session and looking forward to prepare and be ready for the team.

Gayle has played 404 T20 matches. He has scored over 13000 runs at an average of 38.20 with the high score of an unbeaten 175. He has incredibly hit 22 centuries and 82 half-centuries in this format.