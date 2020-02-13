In India, cricket is much more than just a sport. Indian cricketers get fame, money and lead a happy life after playing for the national team, which obviously take a lot of talent. Eventually, also a little bit of luck, and some players are fortunate to have it all.

But some players despite being talented never get a continuous chance to play for the national team. Because they were never backed by their captains, or simply their skippers did not trust them enough to give them a consistent run in Team India.

Today, we will take a look at five such players who played for the national team and could have done remarkably well, only if their captains backed them.

Five Indian cricketers who didn’t get captain’s backing:

5) Manoj Tiwary

In a pure cricketing sense, a player is able to guarantee his place in the team for the next match, once he hits a century. However, this simple logic did not come off for Manoj Tiwary.

Despite scoring a century against the West Indies, he was not given a consistent run in the Indian team. The next chance that he got to play for India came two years later, after which he failed to justify his talent in international cricket.

So far, the 34-year-old has played just 12 ODI matches for India, and three T20Is, because he never had the backing from MS Dhoni.

In 2017, he had an excellent domestic season and proved his mettle as an all-rounder despite that, Tiwary wasn’t given a call-up to the national team.