The Mohali-based Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) entered this season’s IPL auction with just one motive to create a team that would be capable of challenging for the coveted title. This is what prompted them to pay a hefty price for foreign players such as Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who at INR 10.75 crores, was one of the IPL 2020 Auction’s costliest pick.

They also roped in the West Indies bowler — Sheldon Cottrell, for INR 8.50 crores. Alongside these two they also spent a lot of money on foreign players such as English all-rounder Chris Jordan and New Zealand’s James Neesham.

After such a spending spree Kings XI still have INR 16.50 crores and they will be hoping that their foreign contingent will lead them to title glory in IPL 2020.

The side which had INR 42.7 crores in their purse at the beginning of the auction have spared no expense as they chase to end their trophy drought.

So, today, we will take a look at the squad of King XI Punjab and salaries of each of their players:

KL Rahul:

Captain of the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) KL Rahul had a sensational IPL last season.

The 27-year-old scored 593 runs in 14 matches for his team.

Moreover, Rahul has been in a great form as he led the charts for most runs scored by a batsman in the recently-concluded New Zealand-India T20I series. His salary for IPL 2020 stands at INR 11 crores.