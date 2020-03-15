With regards to any format, scoring a hundred is a brilliant achievement. The likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, and Kumar Sangakkara have slammed many centuries for their team.

In addition to this, players like Brian Lara, Matthew Hayden, and Virender Sehwag have crossed the elusive mark of triple figures in Test cricket.

The short-format specialists like Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, and Martin Guptill have scored double hundred in ODIs.

With the sport picking up pace with each passing year, the number of hundreds hammered by each outfit has increased exponentially.

But not many would be aware of the number of centuries each team has scored since the first match of the game in the 1800s.

We take a look at top ten teams with most hundreds across formats:

Bangladesh – 117

Bangladesh is one of the newest teams among the full-member nations. Widely known as the Tigers, Bangladesh played their first match in 1986, which was a one-day international in 1986 against Pakistan.

Mominul Haque and Tamim Iqbal hold the record for most hundreds in Test cricket for them with nine while Iqbal tops the list in ODIs with 13.

Bangladesh cricket has 117 centuries under their belt till date in 591 fixtures. The highest score in Test cricket belongs to Mushfiqur Rahim, who struck 219. In 50-over cricket, Liton Das’ knock of 176 is their highest individual innings.